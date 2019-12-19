PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a wanted man after he tried to elude officers in a car and eventually by kayak.

24-year-old Ejonte Paden was wanted for outstanding warrants and for an unrelated incident involving domestic violence, police said.

Before he was arrested, Paden tried to get away from officers in a car. He left the car and ran toward the Columbia River. He stole a kayak and used it to paddle down the river, officers said.

Officers worked quickly to take Paden into custody before he could fall into the frigid water.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Portland Fire and Rescue assisted in the arrest. Paden was medically evaluated and cleared.

Multnomah County Jail

Paden was booked into the Multnomah County jail on two warrants and numerous other charges including burglary, menacing, strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon and elude.

READ: Man wanted for murder in Portland arrested in Eastern Oregon after pursuit

READ: Suspect charged with murder in fatal Beaverton stabbing, carjacking spree