Police arrest suspect in Feb. 26 fatal shooting in Portland's Lloyd District

The suspect, Lona-Akoni Hudson, faces a charge of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Vancouver man Jacob Dreyer in a Northeast Portland parking garage.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man Feb. 26 in a parking garage in Portland's Lloyd District has been arrested, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported Tuesday morning.

The suspect, 28-year-old Lona-Akoni Hudson, was taken into custody in Portland by the U.S. Marshalls, Vancouver Police Department and Southwest Regional SWAT, PPB reported.

Hudson was booked into the Multnomah County jail and faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

On Feb. 26 at around 7:15 p.m., officers found the victim, 38-year-old Jacob T. Dreyer of Vancouver, dead after they responded to reports of a shooting in a parking garage at Northeast 2nd Avenue and Holladay Street in Portland.

KGW spoke to Dreyer's niece on March 3. Savannah Hall said her uncle loved snowboarding. "We'd go everyday," she said. "He taught me how to snowboard. It was our happy place." Hall said Dreyer was also a car enthusiast who loved working on European cars.

"He was a normal dude and passionate about life and he didn't deserve this," Hall said.

Dreyer's family launched a GoFundMe to help with expenses.