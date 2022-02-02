DA announces charges against driver in Jan. 20 fatal car crash

The late night crash at Southeast McLoughlin and Holgate Boulevards killed one passenger and injured multiple others.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The driver of a vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Portland on Jan. 20 has been arraigned on charges of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and two counts of third-degree assault.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the charges against Ayzaiah Walker, 22, in a news release on Wednesday. Portland police previously reported that Walker and two others had been arrested on Jan. 21.

Police officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 20 to a report of a serious crash at the intersection of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

The crash occurred when Walker, driving a Honda Accord northbound on McLoughlin, failed to stop for a red light at Holgate and slammed into a Toyota Camry that had been proceeding eastbound through the intersection, according to the news release.

Both vehicles spun from the impact, and the crash killed the passenger of the Camry and injured the driver, who was taken to a hospital with what police described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The deceased Camry passenger was later identified in a police news release as Douglas Kereczman of Beaverton.

Police found the Accord vacant when they arrived at the scene, but subsequently located Walker and one of his passengers behind a gas station near the intersection, according to the news release.

A second passenger later returned to the scene, police said. Walker and one of the passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, and the other passenger sustained minor injuries.

Police investigated and found that Walker was intoxicated and that his driving privileges were suspended at the time of the accident. Video surveillance captured the circumstances of the crash and confirmed that Walker was the driver of the Accord.