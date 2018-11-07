BEAVERTON, Ore. — A track coach at Sunset High School in the Beaverton School District was arrested on Tuesday for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student, police say.

Branden Michael Helms met the girl at the school and had sexual contact with her for two months before an investigation began in late June, according to Beaverton police.

Helms was indicted by a Washington County grand jury on two counts of luring a minor and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He is being held at Washington County Jail.

If anyone has information about Helms or this case, they are asked to call Beaverton police at 503-629-0111.

