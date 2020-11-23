Street racers crash into home in Beaverton, start house fire

Firefighters were able to get two people out of the home safely. A cat was found dead inside the home and a dog was taken to a local animal hospital.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Two street racers crashed into a home, starting a house fire early Monday morning in Beaverton, the Washington County Sheriff's Office reported.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Southwest 167th Avenue and Division Street in Beaverton.

The two cars were driving west on Southwest Division Street toward 167th Avenue. One of the cars crashed into the front of the home and the other car crashed into the garage, hitting an SUV that was parked inside.

Investigators say the impact of the crash inside the garage started the fire, which spread quickly to the house.

Two people were inside the home, but firefighters were able to get them out safely. A cat was found dead inside the home and a dog was taken to a local animal hospital.

One of the drivers, 23-year-old Andrez Velasquez of Beaverton was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. A 23-year-old female passenger inside the car was injured but is expected to survive. Velasquez faces the following charges:

Driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII)

Reckless driving

Third-degree assault

Second-degree criminal mischief

Reckless Endangering (3 counts)

The other driver, 21-year-old Amaya Espinoza, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. She was issued a criminal citation for the following charges:

Driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII)

Reckless driving

Second-degree criminal mischief

Reckless endangering (2 counts)