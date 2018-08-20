PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested after he hit a pedestrian while street racing in Northeast Portland Sunday night, according to police.

On early Monday morning, Portland police was notified of a person arriving at a Vancouver hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries he suffered in Portland. After further investigation, officers believed the pedestrian was hit while watching street racing earlier that night in the area of Northeast 142nd Avenue and Airport Way.

Police learned the suspected hit-and-run driver and vehicle were at a home in the 12800 block of Southeast Foster Road. Officers located and seized a 2007 black Infiniti G35 with damage consistent with hitting a person, police said.

While at the home, officers found the suspected driver, 22-year-old Vladyslav Momotok, and took him into custody without incident. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of reckless driving and felony failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Portland police said it issued eight citations and six warnings to people believed to be involved or present at street racing events on Sunday night.

Earlier this month, street racers shut down the Fremont Bridge.

More: Street racers block Fremont Bridge, road in Portland

© 2018 KGW