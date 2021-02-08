x
Crime

Large crowd blocks NE Portland intersection for 3 hours during illegal street race

The intersection of Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was blocked from about 9 p.m. until midnight Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Video posted to social media captured a large crowd at a street race blocking the intersection of Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Portland on Sunday night.

Police confirmed Monday morning that the intersection was blocked for about three hours, from 9 p.m. until midnight, when the crowd cleared. Last November, police broke up a street racing event that blocked off the same intersection.

KGW reached out to Portland police about Sunday night's event. According to Lt. Greg Pashley, there was one reported crash but no reported injuries. Because of the congestion and the crowd, Pashley said police and medical crews made no attempt to enter the intersection and intervene.

"Police were prepared to respond to calls related to specific threats to life, which we did not receive," Pashley said.

