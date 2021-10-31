Stray bullet hits sleeping man in Southeast Portland

Police don't think he was a target, but he escaped serious injury by inches.

A Portland man narrowly escaped serious injury after a bullet slammed into his bedroom.

Police officers swarmed the area around Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 131st Avenue early Saturday morning after gunshots hit a car and a house.

A bullet grazed the shoulder of a man while he slept inside. He was not seriously injured and did not need medical attention.

Police think the bullets were fired from a vehicle on Southeast Powell near Southeast 132nd Avenue and that they traveled a block before striking the home.

Matthew Harris was in his bedroom next door reading a book when the shooting took place.

"All the sudden I heard bap, bap, bap, bap, bap like nine shots go off, a whole clip. You hear it off in the distance, but this was pretty close, it was scary," said Harris.

While people were trying to make sense of what happened in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Saturday morning, Multnomah County leaders including Sheriff Mike Reese used a virtual town hall meeting Saturday afternoon to discuss gun violence .

"Unfortunately the gun violence is eroding away the sense of safety and security in many of our neighborhoods," said Reese.

While officials look for answers to the spike in gun violence in Portland, people living through it such as Harris believe they have to look out for themselves.