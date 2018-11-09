PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested after police entered an apartment in southeast Portland where they could hear a woman calling for help.

Officers were dispatched about 3 a.m. Monday to a burglary call in the 16000 block of Southeast Stark Street. After arriving they learned the suspect was inside an apartment with the resident.

The suspect reportedly had gone into the apartment through an unlocked door. One of two residents in the apartment confronted the suspect, telling him to leave.

He refused and that resident left, contacting someone to ask to use a phone to call 911 and to get help for the woman still in the apartment.

During that time, the other resident was reportedly sexually assaulted, police said. After police arrived, the suspect was arrested without incident.

Damascus L. Menefee, 39, was accused of first-degree rape, burglary and trespass. He also was accused of second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and was in violation of parole for first-degree burglary.

Police declined to release further information due to the sensitive nature of the crimes but added that stranger-to-stranger sexual assaults are rare.

Anyone with information about Menefee is asked to contact email Detective Michael Bledsoe or call him at 503-823-0836, Michael.Bledsoe@portlandoregon.gov

© 2018 KGW