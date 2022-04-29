Suspects flee after driver in stolen van hits 2 pedestrians in Southeast Portland

Officers are searching for multiple suspects who fled the scene in the area of Southeast 26th and Ash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are looking for multiple suspects in Southeast Portland after a driver in a stolen van crashed into another driver and hit two pedestrians.

Officers are searching in the area of Southeast 26th and Ash, near Central Catholic High School.

Police said a driver in a stolen van eluded police officers. Officers did not chase after the driver, but set out spike strips to attempt to stop them.

The driver did not stop even after hitting the spike strips, and eventually crashed into another vehicle and hit two pedestrians, PPB said.

One pedestrian was severely injured and both were transported to the hospital in an ambulance, according to police.

Police said they have K9 units and Air Support officers searching for multiple suspects who fled from the scene. The intersection is closed and people should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Portland Police responding to scene at SE Pine & 26th.



Officers say driver of stolen van eluded police, then they tried to stop the vehicle with spike strips. Driver kept going - and eventually crashed into another driver & 2 pedestrians. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/EU92NRQsOZ — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) April 30, 2022