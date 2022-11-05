Stolen truck and trailer hauling guns, ammo crashes on Interstate Bridge

Authorities said a woman ran away before being taken into custody. The truck and trailer belonged to a firearms dealer attending a gun show at the Expo Center.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested for stealing a pickup truck and trailer loaded with guns and ammunition, then crashing it on the Interstate Bridge during rush-hour traffic Tuesday evening, according to Portland police.

Authorities said truck and trailer were stolen around 9:50 a.m. Monday morning at the Oxford Suites at Janzen Beach on Hayden Island, not far from where the crash took place.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said the truck and trailer belonged to a firearms dealer who was attending a weekend gun show at the Expo Center.

"About 35 firearms, including both handguns and rifles, were taken," ATF spokesperson Jason Chudy said in an email to KGW.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation said northbound lanes of I-5 were closed because of chase and subsequent a crash on the bridge.

A traffic camera showed that the truck and trailer had jackknifed. All northbound lanes were blocked for over an hour with traffic backing up on I-5.

A woman ran away heading northbound down the freeway before she was taken into custody. On Wednesday, Portland police identified her as Angelina Nicole Pintorschindler.

Pintorschindler is facing one count of theft from a federal firearms licensee, police said.