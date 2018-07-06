A stolen van belonging to a Seattle dog trainer, which was full of 14 show dogs, was found Thursday morning in Redding, Calf. The dogs were stolen the day before from a nearby fast food parking lot.

The Record Searchlight reports the van was found locked on a dirt road in south Redding. Officers said the van was being processed for fingerprints. They said whoever stole the van broke a window, stole some possessions and the keys, and left it behind with the dogs.

Officers said the dogs were given water and were all alive, but they were being taken to Haven Humane Society for treatment.

Linda Leffel of Davenport, Wash., the owner of one of the dogs, said she heard the news and was "hoping that it's the truth."

"I am just praying that they're all OK," she said.

The van was stolen from an In-N-Out Burger parking lot just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tony Carter, the trainer who owns the van, said he was inside for four minutes, but the van was gone when he returned. Carter reportedly admitted he left the van running with the windows down and the air conditioning on to keep the dogs cool.

Carter was taking the dogs to a show in Vallejo, Calif.

A reward for the dogs had reached $30,000 Thursday morning.

