x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Portland Fire & Rescue boat stolen, taken up Columbia River and ditched in Kalama

A Portland Fire spokesperson said Rescue Boat 21 was stolen, taken onto the Columbia River, then beached in the Kalama area.
Credit: KGW

KALAMA, Wash. — A Portland Fire and Rescue boat was stolen early Thursday morning and recovered in Kalama, Washington, fire officials said.

A Portland Fire spokesperson said Rescue Boat 21 was stolen, taken onto the Columbia River, then beached in the Kalama area. A foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was taken into custody, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said, at about 7:50 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard towed the boat to the Port of Kalama, fire officials said.

Law enforcement, the Coast Guard and the Portland Fire investigations unit responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the KGW News app: Download for iPhone here | Download for Android here

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here

See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Former executives of Oregon firm Aequitas sentenced to prison in massive fraud case

Before You Leave, Check This Out