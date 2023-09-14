Portland Fire & Rescue boat stolen, taken up Columbia River and ditched in Kalama

A Portland Fire spokesperson said Rescue Boat 21 was stolen, taken onto the Columbia River, then beached in the Kalama area.

KALAMA, Wash. — A Portland Fire and Rescue boat was stolen early Thursday morning and recovered in Kalama, Washington, fire officials said.

A Portland Fire spokesperson said Rescue Boat 21 was stolen, taken onto the Columbia River, then beached in the Kalama area. A foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was taken into custody, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said, at about 7:50 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard towed the boat to the Port of Kalama, fire officials said.

Law enforcement, the Coast Guard and the Portland Fire investigations unit responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

