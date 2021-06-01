State requests bail denial for suspect in stabbing death of Portland business owner

Allen Coe is accused of stabbing Matthew Choi to death and trying to stab and kill Choi's girlfriend in a Southeast Portland apartment.

PORTLAND, Ore — The state is requesting bail be denied for the man accused of stabbing Portland business owner Matthew Choi to death last fall.

Allen Coe is also accused of trying to stab and kill Choi’s girlfriend.

Coe and Choi were residents in the same Southeast Portland apartment complex.

On Oct. 25, 2020, Coe broke into Choi’s apartment around 2 a.m. and stabbed Choi multiple times, killing him, according to court documents.

Choi and his girlfriend had celebrated Choi's birthday with friends just hours earlier, court records say.

Choi was the co-founder of Choi’s Kimchi and was known to many in the food and beverage community.

A hearing on Coe’s bail is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A memo requesting denial of Coe’s request for bail states that “the proof is evident and the presumption is strong that the defendant is guilty of murder.”

Coe’s trial is set for Jan. 11.

This story will be updated.