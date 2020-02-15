SILVERTON, Ore — Oregon State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Silverton Friday afternoon.

Silverton police responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 900 block of Reserve Street at around 12:40 p.m.

After arriving, officers learned William Bluestone, 21, in a bedroom of an apartment. He told police he was armed with a gun, officials said.

Officers tried to negotiate with Bluestone for more than an hour when shots were fired, according to police.

Medical personnel pronounced Bluestone dead at the scene.

The involved officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as per protocol, police said.

Oregon State Police is investigating this case with the assistance of the Salem Police Department and Keizer Police Department.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office is overseeing the investigation.

