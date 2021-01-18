Standoff in Damascus ends with SWAT team taking suspect into custody

It began around 4 p.m. Sunday when sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home on Old Barn Lane to arrest John Rendenbo.

DAMASCUS, Ore. — A Clackamas County SWAT team took a man into custody early Monday morning after a standoff that lasted nearly 12 hours in Damascus.

It began around 4 p.m. Sunday when sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home on Old Barn Lane to arrest John Rendenbo, who was wanted for parole violation stemming from a second-degree assault charge.

Deputies said they saw Rendenbo go inside the home and he barricaded himself inside.

The sheriff’s office called in the SWAT team and crisis negotiators around 7 p.m. “based on the situation and the seriousness of the criminal charge.”

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, the SWAT team took Rendenbo into custody. No one was injured.

Rendenbo was booked in the Clackamas County Jail on a no-bail parole violation. Detectives are also investigating Rendenbo for possible weapons charges.