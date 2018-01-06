WOODBURN, Ore. -- Police said an armed robbery at a Woodburn restaurant last week was all a hoax, set up by a woman the owners considered a friend.

Jian Trang owns Gina’s Asian Cuisine Restaurant, along with his wife, Ruby. The couple met customer Chanh Tran last summer. They said Tran claimed to be new in town, so they gave her food, clothes and sometimes let Tran help out at the restaurant on occasion.

“I treated her like family, like a good, good friend and I trusted her,” said Trang.

Which made what happened so much harder on the couple.

Police said on the morning of May 24, Ruby was setting up the restaurant, when a man walked in.

“He just pulled out a knife, that's what my wife told me,” said Trang. “He told her, give him the money.”

Police said that's when Tran suddenly showed up at the restaurant and pretended to be a hero. Ruby said Tran told her to hide so she could deal with the crook. Investigators later concluded it was all a setup.

“She planned everything, she found this homeless guy in Portland,” said Trang.

Police said Tran offered the homeless man, 36-year-old Conan Dehut, a phone and money to help her pull off the hoax. Tran even claimed Dehut stabbed her, but Trang had his doubts.

Conan Dehut

Marion County Sheriff's Office

“I kept asking questions—how come you give him the money, and he still cut you?” Trang asked.

Police said Tran claimed to have set up the hoax because she didn't like Ruby working by herself. A reason, that along with everything else, made no sense to Trang.

“I keep asking why she did that to me because I never hurt her,” said Trang, who also expressed his appreciation to his customers.

“Thank you to all of my customers for supporting me and bringing me flowers,” said Trang. “It means a lot to us.”

Tran and Dehut were lodged in the Marion County Jail on multiple charges including menacing, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and unlawful use of a weapon.

© 2018 KGW