Crime

Portland police make arrest in stabbing next to Oregon Convention Center

Police said the victim was associated with the convention center. The severity of their injury was not immediately available.
Portland police responded to a stabbing Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, near the Oregon Convention Center.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a suspect in a stabbing Monday afternoon next to the Oregon Convention Center, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers responded to the convention center, located off Northeast Lloyd and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just after 3 p.m. for a reported stabbing. They learned that one person "associated to the convention center" was stabbed on the west side of the building near the rear entrance, a police spokesman said in an email to KGW. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of the injury was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

