MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed at the McMinnville Public Library Friday afternoon.

The stabbing happened on the second floor of the library shortly before 3 p.m., according to McMinnville police.

The victim was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center and then transferred to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Jose Nicholo Dominguez, who police said goes by Nico. Dominguez was detained near the 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Southwest Baker Street. He was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on a charge of first-degree assault.

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Sgt. Steve Macartney at 503-435-5622 or Steve.Macartney@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.

