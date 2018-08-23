PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they believe a stabbing late Wednesday night in Northeast Portland was a hate crime.

The stabbing happened around 11 p.m. on Northeast 99th Avenue between Pacific Street and Multnomah Street. After he was stabbed, the victim walked a short distance to the Gateway Transit Station, located at 1101 Northeast 99th Avenue, where bystanders called police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate a suspect. The suspect was described as a bald white male, police say.

Investigators believe the motive for the assault was based on the victim's race. The Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Bias Crime Detail has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or anyone with video surveillance of the area is asked to call the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

