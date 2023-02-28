Spokane woman closer to getting justice for mother murdered more than 2 decades ago

Tabitha Johnson was just 13-years-old when her mother's body was discovered near an underpass in Seattle. Now, DNA evidence may reveal who's responsible.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tabitha Johnson holds on to the good memories she has of her mom, Debbie Cashio, growing up with three siblings on Whidbey Island.



"We spent a lot of time at the beach," Tabitha said. "Deception Pass, that was like our favorite place to go."



But, Tabitha says her mom started struggling and could no longer take care of them. Tabitha and her siblings moved to Spokane to live with their dad. Debbie ended up on the streets of Seattle, and soon after, the victim in a violent murder.



"So, that was hard," Tabitha said. "We didn't know the circumstances because we were so young."



It was May 2000 when Debbie Cashio's body was found under a freeway overpass in Seattle. Now, nearly 23 years later, a possible break in the case.



"It's overwhelming," Tabitha said. "There's a lot of questions."



Days ago, detectives in Colorado made an arrest in a 1996 murder. Ricky Dawson was extradited from Florida where he was serving time for a 2001 homicide. He's now accused of killing a 35-year-old woman and court docs reveal his DNA also matches a DNA profile found in Cashio's murder.

"Just brings up a lot of feelings to be honest," Tabitha said. "Like what's going to happens next."



Dawson has not yet been charged in Cashio's murder, but Tabitha says his name was floated as a suspect several years ago. However, she believes Seattle detectives have been waiting to build a stronger case.



"She had a lot of friends and people who cared about her," Tabitha said. "It's just tough."



Tabitha wants justice for her mom, who's name can be found on a leaf of remembrance outside the Seattle Justice Center.

"She'd be very proud of us," Tabitha said. "We all have a college education. My brother had a military background and we have families and she'd be a grandma to six different grandchildren now."

Tabitha says she still hasn't heard from Seattle police. But, she plans to call them and find out what will happen next and if this man will face charges.

