SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit Detectives are investigating reports of sexual assault stemming back to the mid-1990s and are looking for additional information into the investigation.

According to a press release from Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, Mark Hoffmeister, 64, was arraigned in Spokane County Superior Court Tuesday morning for second degree rape, three counts of first degree rape of a child and two counts of first degree child molestation. He pleaded not guilty.

Hoffmeister is not listed as an inmate in the Spokane County Jail, according to the jail roster.

Investigators believe other individuals, who have not had contact with law enforcement, may have more information and they are asking them to come forward.

Gregory said in mid-September 2019, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip regarding sexual abuse of a young girl back in the 1990s, naming Hoffmeister as a suspect. The information was given to the Sexual Assault Unit, which conducted several interviews related to the case.

Investigators learned Hoffmeister and his family, at the time, were involved in local competitive gymnastics and frequently had contact with juveniles locally and during out of town gymnastic meets and family vacations.

Investigators encourage anyone who may have information regarding the allegations involving Hoffmeister to contact Detective Brad Humphrey at 509-477-3028 and reference #10133211.

RELATED: Jerry Sandusky resentenced to 30 to 60 years, same as before

RELATED: Secretly Stalked: Your ex could be watching everything you do on your phone

RELATED: Catholic church updates list of credibly accused priests