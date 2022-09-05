Woman dead after shooting in Southeast Portland

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the Eastbank Esplanade at Southeast Salmon Street late Sunday night. When they arrived, they found a woman dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Southeast Portland late Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Around 11:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the Eastbank Esplanade at Southeast Salmon Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. Police have not released her identity.

PPB said one person has been detained as part of the investigation, but did not provide any further details.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating. During the investigation, the police closed the Esplanade at Southeast Salmon Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696, or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871.

Portland is on pass to surpass a record-breaking number of homicides reported in 2021. Since the start of the year, there have been at least 35 homicides around the city. More than 150 people have been injured in more than 480 shootings. In the majority of homicide cases, no suspect has been arrested or charged.