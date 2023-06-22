Southeast Portland shooting injures 2 people; police detain 8 juveniles

Police lifted a shelter-in-place order for residents near 146th Avenue and Stark Street just before 2 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained eight juveniles following a shooting that injured two people in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street. Officers saw the suspects run into a nearby apartment, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Officers surrounded the area and initially said that three people, all juveniles, were detained. In a series of subsequent updates to KGW, PPB said around 9:30 a.m. that the number of juveniles detained had grown to five. Just before 2 p.m., PPB updated that number to eight juveniles.

PPB clarified that the eight juveniles have not been arrested and no charges have been made. They are being detained pending further investigation, police said.

Officers asked the residents of the apartments to stay inside as officers searched the area for any other suspects. The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 2 p.m., about 13 hours after the shooting was reported.

Southeast 148th Avenue was closed between East Burnside and Stark Street, but has since reopened. Southeast Stark Street between 146th Avenue and 148th Avenue is also back open.

Officers said that the two shooting victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Portland police has not identified the two shooting victims and has not released any further information about what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here