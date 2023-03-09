14-year-old boy injured after Southeast Portland shooting

Police have not released details about the extent of the teen's injuries. The shooting happened near the area of Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Lincoln Street.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A 14-year-old boy was injured following a report of a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Officers responded to the shooting in a neighborhood near the area of Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Lincoln Street just before 4 p.m. The 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for his injuries. As of Thursday morning, Portland police said it hadn't heard of the teen's prognosis, but that he was "conscious and talking at the scene.

Officers have not released any further information about the extent of the teen's injuries and has not identified him.

Portland police has also not said what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. Officers have not arrested anyone connected to the incident and said the suspect, or suspects, are "outstanding."

The bureau's Focused Intervention Team (FIT), which consists of officers and sergeants, responded to the scene. FIT launched in 2022 to address the city's gun violence problem.

Like many large metro areas across the U.S., the city of Portland has grappled with the issue of increasing shootings and homicides in the past few years. As of Feb. 26, police have reported 9 homicides in 2023. There were 96 homicides in 2022, which surpassed 2021's record-setting 90 homicides.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.

