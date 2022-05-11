Police arrest suspect in Southeast Portland homicide case

U.S. Marshals and a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office SWAT team arrested 33-year-old Nathaniel Freeman on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement arrested a man accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Morgan "Max" Victor in Southeast Portland on May 4.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals and a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office SWAT team arrested 33-year-old Nathaniel Freeman, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). He was taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Freeman has been charged with murder in the second-degree with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

In a new release on Wednesday, PPB did not explain what led law enforcement to arrest Freeman.

On May 4, officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 28th Place in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood. The officers found Victor dead inside an apartment.

The Medical Examiner's office confirmed that Victor died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Victor is the 35th victim of homicide in Portland since the start of 2022. More than 150 people have been injured in over 480 shootings across the city this year and in the majority of homicide cases, no suspect has been arrested or charged.

Portland saw a record-breaking number of homicides in 2021, with 90 people killed, and there were over 1,200 shootings.