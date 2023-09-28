Man found dead after reported assault in Southeast Portland

Southeast Division Street is closed between Southeast 25th Avenue and Southeast 27th Avenue, Portland police said.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Officers found a man dead after responding to a reported assault in Southeast Portland's Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood early Thursday morning. Portland police are investigating his death as a homicide.

No one was immediately arrested.

Police responded to a report of an assault in the area of Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast Caruthers Street around 4:24 a.m. They found a man dead at the scene. Portland police have not identified him and haven't released his cause of death.

The suspect, or suspects, left the area before the officers arrived. Portland police did not release a suspect description.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Officers have closed Southeast Division Street between Southeast 25th Avenue and Southeast 27th Avenue, Portland police said. The closure is likely to remain in place for several hours.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.

