Weekend death determined to be caused by a hit and run

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police said a man found dead in Portland's Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Officers were called to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Tibbits Street just after midnight on Saturday for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the victim dead in the street. The Major Crash Team was called in to investigate and the cause of death was released Monday.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time and are working to notify the family. This is an ongoing investigation and more information is expected to be released at a later time.

The road was closed at the time between Southeast 122nd Avenue between Southeast Kelly Street and Clinton Street during the investigation.