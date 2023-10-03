Man found dead after shooting in Southeast Portland

Portland police said that one man is dead after a shooting on Southeast Powell near Southeast 74th Street. No arrests have been made.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say that one person is dead after a reported shooting in Southeast Portland on Thursday night.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. on March 10 to a shooting call near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 74th Avenue. They arrived to find a man dead in a lot near an area where people are living in parked RVs.

The suspect, or suspects, had left the scene by the time police arrived and no arrests have been made, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in an initial statement.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is investigating.

Eastbound Southeast Powell was closed between Southeast 73rd Avenue and Southeast 74th Street for the investigation, but westbound remained open.

PPB asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0449, or contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov, or call 503-823-0433 and reference case number 23-62542.

The city of Portland has faced the issue of increasing shootings and homicides in the past few years, like many other larger cities across the U.S. As of Feb. 26, police have reported 9 homicides in 2023. There were 96 homicides in 2022, which surpassed 2021's record-setting 90 homicides.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

