Police find suspected burglar in Southeast Portland bathroom, stripping wiring from the walls

PORTLAND, Oregon — A suspected burglar was arrested after police found the person in the bathroom of a Southeast Portland home.
Portland police responded to a reported burglary at a Mt. Tabor home on Friday. The homeowners were out of town, according to a Tweet posted by the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct.
Officers found the suspect inside the bathroom, stripping wiring and sheetrock from the studs. Photographs show a large piece of sheet rock on the bathroom floor surrounded by trash and wads of pink fiberglass insulation. At least one bathroom wall showed exposed wood studs with wires hanging down.
Police said they were able to take the suspect into custody without injury. Further details including the name of the suspect were not available.