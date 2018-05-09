PORTLAND, Ore. — A South African man wanted for sex crimes in the Portland metro area during the 1990s was arrested on Wednesday.

Barrett Preston Busschau, 43, agreed to arrive in Portland on Wednesday to face sex abuse charges, according to the FBI. He was arrested by Clackamas County deputies when his plane landed. Busschau is a South African citizen who came to the United States as a child. In 1989, he obtained legal permanent resident status.

Busschau was originally arrested on July 27, 1993 for allegedly molesting five girls between the ages of 10 and 15. He faced several sex abuse charges, including rape, in Clackamas and Washington counties.

Busschau fled after his arrest and spent 25 years on the run. The FBI said it increased publicity over the last year about Busschau and his alleged crimes.

"Thanks to an FBI case agent’s persistence, the prosecutors and partnerships stretching from Oregon to South Africa, Mr. Busschau will finally have to face these serious allegations and his accusers in court,” said Renn Cannon, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon.

Busschau will appear in Clackamas County court on Thursday.

