Woman dies days after suspected domestic violence incident; son arrested

The woman was hospitalized and her son was arrested Thursday. Police said they learned Saturday that she had died of her injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman has died from injuries sustained in an alleged domestic violence incident involving her son earlier this week, Portland police said Saturday.

Officers responded at 7:26 p.m. Thursday to a report of an assault at a home in the Montavilla neighborhood, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

They found the victim with serious, life-threatening injuries, and she was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The victim's son remained on scene and cooperated with police. According to the news release, the son is alleged to have struck the victim with a baseball bat.

Austin K. Green-Yurick, 32, was booked in Multnomah County jail Thursday on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, with a domestic violence modifier on each charge.

The Portland Police Special Victims Unit responded to the scene to lead the investigation, with assistance from the Homicide Unit.

Police said detectives learned on Saturday that the victim had died of her injuries at the hospital. Green-Yurick's charges are likely to be amended as a result, police said.

Police have not released the victim's identity, saying that they will do so once family members have had time to make notifications.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Mike Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 and reference case number 23-164341.

This is 40th homicide that the Portland Police Bureau has responded to so far this year, according to PPB statistics.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

