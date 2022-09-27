Man smashes windows with street sign pole at multiple businesses in downtown Portland

Officers found damage to six businesses and one vehicle.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of smashing windows in downtown Portland with a street sign pole was arrested early Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Jaramillo, faces a charge of first-degree criminal mischief.

At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a call about vandalism in the area of Southwest Salmon Street and 11th Avenue. They found damage to six businesses and one vehicle along Salmon Street. Officers found Jaramillo in the area and arrested him.

Some of the businesses hit included Trek Bicycle, Bee Cleaners and Muse Model Management. Another building that was hit was the campaign headquarters for Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez, who is running against incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty in the November election. A KGW photographer reported that the building appeared to be empty.

On Sept. 21, KGW reported that Gonzalez is facing $77,140 in fines and penalties for accepting and not reporting a significant discount on the campaign office space, located at 1010 Southwest 11th Avenue.