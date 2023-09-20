Small businesses hit during MLK Dream Run in North Portland

Frustration for several small businesses after someone stole their property at the MLK Dream Run event at Portland Community College.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several small businesses feel frustration after someone stole their property at a community event in North Portland.

The thefts took place last weekend at the MLK Dream Run at the Portland Community College Campus. The owner of Tre Club Beadwork, Marsha Tate, was selling her jewelry at a booth during the two-day event. She said, she was told there would be security overnight so she left her items covered Saturday night, canopies zipped up, thinking they would be safe.

When she arrived Sunday morning to open up her booth, she didn't notice anything at first.

"I didn't realize what had happened because the thieves covered everything back up and set it up the way I left it," said Tate.

She then noticed more than 60 items had been taken, totaling to more than $3,000. Tate said, she wasn't the only business owner that had items stolen overnight.

"Another vendor we found out they were actually trying on the clothes, that's how much time they had to try on the clothes to see what they wanted to take," said Tate.

Tate told KGW that it's not about the money, it's about the time she'll never get back.

"It was, it was heart wrenching, because I've never been robbed before. The 44 years I've been on this earth, I've never had anything stolen. To have something stolen, that you put so much time into creating because it's not something I can just reorder," said Tate. "Everything was handmade, I put hours into making them, and so now I just have to rebuild."

Tate said, she saw the security Saturday. They were walking around securing the property and were allegedly supposed to be there overnight. Tate said security was nowhere to be found early Sunday morning.

KGW reached out to the event organizers Wednesday morning to learn more about the security company hired and if there was a miscommunication. The organizers have not respond back.

As for Tate, she said she'll have a booth set up at the Alberta Street Fair this weekend selling what she has left.

Tate has also started a GoFundMe, to help with costs to reorder the materials needed to replace the items stolen and make replacement pieces.