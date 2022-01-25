Skyview High wrestling coach out amid assault charge involving minor

Clark County deputies were called to Jess Pritchard's home on Jan. 18, where a minor was found with what appeared to be a broken nose.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The wrestling coach at Skyview High School in Vancouver is out after his arrest on suspicion of assault.

The Columbian reports according to a probable-cause affidavit, Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Jess Pritchard's home on Jan. 18, where a minor was found with what appeared to be a broken nose.

Pritchard was booked into Clark County Jail and made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court Jan. 19. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no direct contact with the minor.

A Vancouver Public Schools spokesperson confirmed that Pritchard is no longer coaching. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

According to the report in The Columbian, Pritchard works as a district resource officer at Skyview. Vancouver Public Schools spokesperson Pat Nuzzo told the Columbian that Pritchard is still employed by the district but is no longer coaching at Skyview.

Today's most-read stories