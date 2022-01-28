'I do want justice for my brother' | Sister of man shot and killed in North Portland pleads for answers

Hurst was shot and killed in North Portland on Jan. 2. Portland police have not arrested or identified a suspect.

This week, Crime Stoppers of Oregon announced a reward of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Isaiah Hurst, who was killed in North Portland on Jan. 2.

Portland police responded to the 100 block of North Morgan Street around 9 a.m. When they arrived on scene, officers located the body of the 39-year-old. A medical examiner confirmed Hurst died as a result of a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.

"I got the call from my mother," said Yndiah Holley, Hurst's younger sister. "She was hyperventilating and I was like, mom, what's the matter? That's when she told me that the police came and told her that someone had shot and killed my brother."

Holley said her brother was hardworking and caring. He was a graduate of Grant High School who loved everything about Portland.

"The thing that I loved about him the most was he was quiet — but he meant what he said, and said what he meant. He could be headstrong on things that he believes in and that he loves. One of those things was his family, he was really a family guy."

Holley recalled the last time she saw her brother alive: Christmas Day.

"It was just good conversation, it was never arguments or anything, just a low-key kind a guy which is why this is even more shocking," she said. "I can't even put it into words how I feel. I'm not the same person, and I don't think I will be the same person."

She said her mourning family feels anger, disappointment and grief — the pain made worse without a suspect in custody.

"There's somebody who took my brothers life and they're still out there living their life day-to-day and we are literally suffering ... We don't know why and we don't know who did it. We just don't know anything."