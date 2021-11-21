Police: Shots fired at officers during welfare check in Southeast Portland

Police said someone fired at police as officers conducted a welfare check. Southeast Division Street is closed from 162nd to 174th.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to a shooting incident in the Centennial neighborhood of outer Southeast Portland on Sunday.

Police said East Precinct officers were conducting a welfare check when an unknown subject fired shots at officers. The Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to assist officers, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

Police did not say whether anyone was injured.

Southeast Division Street is closed from 162nd to 174th.