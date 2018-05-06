PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland police gang enforcement team is investigating a shooting between several people inside two vehicles traveling through a Southeast Portland neighborhood.

Officers were called to reports of gunfire near Southeast 55th Avenue and Belmont Street at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. While police were on their way to the area, 911 dispatchers received more reports of gunfire between two vehicles on 55th Avenue, between Belmont and Taylor streets, and near Southeast Brooklyn Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

Witnesses told police that the gunfire came from a dark colored, four-door sedan and a small SUV.

There are no reported injuries in connection to any of the shootings, police said.

One home in the 1100 block of 55th Avenue was hit by gunfire, and another home was hit in the 2900 block of Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, according to police.

Investigators do not have any suspects.

Anyone who witnessed any of the shootings or has surveillance video is asked to call Portland police.

