PORTLAND, Ore. — A shot was fired inside a Northeast Portland school Thursday afternoon, but no one was hurt.

Police received reports of gunfire at Jason Lee Elementary School, located at 2222 NE 92nd Ave., just after 4:30 p.m. The 911 caller reported the person who possessed the gun left the school and gave the dispatcher a description of the suspect.

Responding officers searched the neighborhood and found a person that matched the suspect's description. That person, a woman, was detained, according to Portland police.

Investigators believe the woman went to the school to pick up her child. While in the cafeteria, her gun discharged, police said. Investigators do not believe the gun was fired with the intent to injure. Police do not believe there is a danger to the school community or neighboring community.

The suspect will be identified once she is booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

© 2018 KGW