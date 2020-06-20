1 dead, 1 injured in Washington County shooting; suspect at large

The other victim was taken to the hospital after responding deputies reportedly performed life-saving measures.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in rural Washington County Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. near a home at Midway Road and Lepley Lane in unincorporated Hillsboro.

The suspect fled the scene. Deputies believe they know who the suspect is although their identity was not publicly released. Investigators are still trying to determine the relationship between the suspect and the victims. The Washington County Sheriff's Office doesn't believe there's any danger to the community.

The person who died was an adult. They have not been identified. The other victim was taken to the hospital after responding deputies performed life-saving measures, according to the sheriff's office