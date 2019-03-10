PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot in Southeast Portland late Wednesday night and a suspect is in custody.

The shooting was reported at 11:43 p.m. near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Salmon Street.

Officers arrived and found two victims, who were taken to the hospital. On Thursday morning, Portland police said one person suffered critical injuries. The other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Their identities have not been released.

The suspect, 31-year-old Carlos J. Gonzales, was taken into custody. He faces charges of attempted aggravated murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He also had an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106

