Woman found dead inside vehicle after reported shooting in Salem

The woman was in her late teens to early 20s, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. No arrests were made and the sheriff's office reported no suspect information.

SALEM, Ore. — A woman in her late teens to early 20s was found dead inside a vehicle in Salem after someone called 911 to report they'd heard gunshots early Thursday morning. The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported the woman had been shot.

The 911 call came in shortly after midnight. Deputies responded to the Embassy Court Apartments on Embassy Way Northeast near Satter Drive in Salem and found the woman inside the car.

MCSO said the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide but the official cause and manner of death won't be determined until an autopsy, scheduled for later today, is completed.

The woman's identity is being withheld until family is notified. The sheriff's office did not make any arrests and reported no suspect information. MSCO said investigators don't "believe there is any outstanding danger to residents in the area."

The MCSO criminal investigations unit is leading the investigation. The Keizer Police Department, Oregon State Police, Salem Police Department, and the Marion County CRASH team, district attorney's office and medical examiner's office are also assisting in the case.

Anyone with information about this woman's death are asked to contact Detective Jason Remmy at 503-556-6931 or jremmy@co.marion.or.us. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIPMSCO and your tip to 847411.

