Several injured in shooting during N. Portland street racing event

Portland police recovered nearly 100 bullet casings at the scene on North Marine Drive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least four people were injured in a shooting during a street racing event on North Marine Drive early Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

One suspect, identified as 21-year-old Adrian Dangelo Ramirez, was treated for a gunshot wound and then booked into jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of North Marine Drive near Bybee Lake just after midnight and found nearly 100 bullet casings at the scene, but no gunshot victims were immediately located, PPB said in a news release.

As police conducted an investigation, a handful of gunshot victims began showing up at local hospitals.

PPB identified those injured as a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy. It's unclear if the 11-year-old was hit by gunfire or shrapnel, but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

Police did not specify if the 21-year-old suspect was one of the four people who showed up to the hospital.

The city of Portland saw illegal street racing decline last fall after police started cracking down these events. Recently, the number of people attending street races has started to pick up again, police said, adding that several hundred people attended the event on Marine Drive overnight, including children as young as 5 months old.

"Street racing is not only illegal, can turn into a dangerous crowd event, drawing not only participants, but spectators,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “We are fortunate that no one was more seriously injured or killed over the weekend.”