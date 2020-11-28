1 person shot in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot in Northwest Portland Friday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. near Northwest Glisan Street and Broadway. Responding officers found a victim, who was then taken to the hospital.
No other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police Detective Bryan Declercque at Bryan.Declercque@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2056, or Detective Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.