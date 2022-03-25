Police: Shooting on NE 82nd leaves one injured

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed that one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one man was injured in a shooting in East Portland on Friday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) confirmed.

According to preliminary information, the shooting happened near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street. Police said that one man was shot, and he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers from PPB's East Precinct and the Focused Intervention Team (FIT) responded to investigate. A police spokesman said that there were few initial detail available about the shooting, and the victim was "not cooperating" thus far.

FIT consists of 12 officers and two sergeants, and the team is tasked with responding to gun violence incidents in Portland. Officers on the team underwent training for treating gunshot victims and tactical training for situations such as traffic stops, emergency entries and clearing buildings.

Last year, there were more than 1,200 confirmed shootings across Portland, the most ever recorded; 386 people were injured and 69 people were killed. Portland has continued to grapple with a surge in gun violence this year, following the deadliest year in the city's modern history in 2021.

There have been at least 23 homicides in the city less than three months into 2022, and the majority of those involved a firearm. That means Portland is on pace to surpass 2021's record-breaking 90 homicides.

On Thursday, a driver and his 6-year-old child narrowly avoided more serious harm after a shooting on Southeast 82nd near Southeast Holgate. The driver was reportedly grazed by a bullet, and the child was showered with shattered glass.