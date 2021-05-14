Newspaper delivery driver shot in Northeast Portland

The victim is seriously injured but police said he's expected to survive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man delivering newspaper was shot early Friday morning in Northeast Portland, police reported. The man was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot injury but police said he should survive.

The shooting happened at 4:06 a.m. in the 4400 block of Northeast Shaver Street. Police said the victim was driving down Shaver Street delivering newspapers when a suspect in another vehicle fired through the windshield of the delivery van. The driver was struck. A woman in the passenger seat was not injured, according to police.

The suspect left the scene after the shooting. Police said they aren't releasing a suspect description or any other suspect information right now.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about it or any neighbors who have surveillance footage that shows anything related to the shooting can call Portland police at 503-823-3333 or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case No. 21-129557.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Report a tip online here.