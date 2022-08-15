Police find man dead after shooting in North Portland

Officers responded to the shooting on Aug. 14 near North Fessenden Street and North Geneva Avenue. They found the man dead when they arrived.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead following a report of a shooting Sunday morning in North Portland, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:03 a.m. on Aug. 14 near North Fessenden Street and North Geneva Avenue. Police found the man dead when they arrived.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has not released the man's name. They have not said what led up to the shooting or whether they are searching for any suspects connected to the case. The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

The medical examiner will release the name of the man after he is identified, cause of death is confirmed and the man's family members have been notified.

Police closed North Geneva Avenue from North Fessenden Street to North Newark Street during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433, or Detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033 and reference case number 22-219057.

Portland has seen an increase in shootings and gun violence over the past three years. A recent analysis conducted by the firm California Partnership for Safe Communities (CPSC) examined both homicides and non-fatal shootings in Portland from 2019 through 2021. Over those three years, Portland saw a 144% increase in its homicide count and a 241% increase in non-fatal shootings that resulted in injury. When compared to five "peer comparison cities" — Minneapolis, Atlanta, San Francisco, Denver and Nashville — the report found that Portland had the largest increase in its homicide rate, at 207%.