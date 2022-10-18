Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School

The students are expected to survive, Portland Public Schools said in a statement. The shooting happened after students were dismissed for the day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two students have been injured during a shooting near Jefferson High School in North Portland on Tuesday, according to Portland Public Schools.

The shots were fired just before 4 p.m. soon after dismissal time on North Commercial Avenue near Alberta Street. One of the students was shot in the leg. Both students injured are expected to survive, the district said in a statement.

"An investigation led by the Portland Police Bureau is underway and the site is now stabilized," the district added.

Students who were still on campus grounds during the shooting were released to their parents near the Kerby Avenue exit. All students have been cleared out from campus, PPB said.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are to contact PPB at 503-823-3333 and refer to case # 22-280110.