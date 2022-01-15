Deputies investigate shooting in Clackamas Square parking lot

The shooting happened in the parking lot near WinCo Foods off Southeast 82nd Avenue in Clackamas County. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Deputies responded to a reported shooting Saturday evening in the Clackamas Square parking lot.

At about 6:45 p.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office told KGW in an email that the investigation was currently active and no further information was released.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Clackamas Square is a shopping strip off Southeast 82nd Avenue and Causey Avenue in Clackamas County that includes WinCo Foods, TJ Maxx and a handful of restaurants.