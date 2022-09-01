Taxi driver hospitalized after shooting on I-205, suspect taken into custody

After he was shot, the driver called 911 and gave police the shooter's license plate number and vehicle information. He's currently in surgery.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Radio Cab taxi driver drove himself to the hospital Thursday morning after he was shot in the back on Interstate 205 near the Glisan exit, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

Officers have taken a suspect they believe is the shooter into custody, police said.

Steve Entler, the general manager of Radio Cab, told KGW that after the driver drove himself to Providence Portland Medical Center, he was transferred to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, where he's currently in surgery. The driver has not been identified.

According to Entler, two bullets hit the taxi. One of the bullets went through the tailgate, back seat and driver's seat, and hit the driver in the back. The driver was able to call 911 and tell police the shooter's license plate number and vehicle information as he drove himself to the hospital. The other bullet is still lodged in the bumper, Entler said.

Radio Cab is currently reviewing dash cam video from the taxi, Entler said.

The driver's call came into police shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. Officers were able to locate the suspect's vehicle, which was empty and after a search, they found the suspect and took them into custody.